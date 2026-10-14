/US-Iran war: US consumer confidence slides amid rising costs

Published: Oct 14, 2026, 17:51 IST | Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 17:51 IST
US-Iran war tensions and rising living costs are weighing on American consumer confidence, as households face growing concerns over inflation, fuel prices and everyday expenses. The economic uncertainty surrounding the conflict is raising questions about consumer spending, market stability and the broader outlook for the US economy. Rising costs could put additional pressure on household budgets and influence economic growth in the months ahead.