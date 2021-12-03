US and Iran voice pessimism about revival of 2015 Nuclear deal

Dec 03, 2021, 03:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The United States and Iran both sounded pessimistic about the chances of reviving the 2015 Iran Nuclear deal. Washington said that it had little cause for optimism while Tehran has questioned the sincerity of the American and European negotiators.
