/Unstoppable Missile Strike | Iran's Missiles Crush Haifa | Tel Aviv Burns

Published: Apr 06, 2026, 23:00 IST | Updated: Apr 06, 2026, 23:00 IST
Iran has just launched its most devastating missile barrage to date, targeting the heart of Israel. Harrowing footage from Haifa where a residential building has partially collapsed following a direct hit, leaving four people dead and many more missing. We break down the new cluster munition technology being used by the IRGC and the catastrophic failure of regional air defences. As Tel Aviv burns and the death toll rises, is this the start of the final escalation?