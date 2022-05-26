United Kingdom: Energy bills to be cut by hundreds for households, Rishi Sunak unveils new package

Published: May 26, 2022, 10:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled US $18.85 billion worth cost-of-living bailout package to help millions of people struggling with the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades.
