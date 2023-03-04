Ukraine to get tactical bridges to move tanks and armoured vehicles; Will China send arms to Russia?

The U.S. and Germany have worked closely to supply Ukraine with military and humanitarian assistance, but there has also been friction over issues such as providing tanks. Washington has occasionally grown frustrated with berlin's hesitance. Maintaining a steady flow of weapons to Kyiv will be critical in the war's second year, especially with both sides planning spring offensives. Meeting Scholz, Biden said the two nations are making the NATO alliance stronger, as the U.S. announced a new military aid package for Ukraine.