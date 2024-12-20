As the future of warfare increasingly revolves around artificial intelligence, Ukraine holds a significant advantage with its extensive collection of drone footage—spanning millions of hours—that can be utilized to train AI models for battlefield decision-making. During Russia's invasion of Ukraine, both sides have employed AI to enhance combat strategies, including identifying targets and analyzing images at speeds far exceeding human capability. This technological edge showcases the growing role of AI in modern conflicts. Watch to know more.
Ukraine Collects 2 Million Hours Of Drone Footage To Train AI | GRAVITAS | World News
