UK: Premature deaths will rise by 6.5% in 2023 due to cost-of-living-crisis

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 07:25 PM IST
The cost of living crisis seems to be getting worse across the United Kingdom. A new study has now found that this could probably result in thousands of people dying what are being described as premature deaths because of the fact that they simply can't seem to afford the basic necessities of life.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos