UK PM's wife shareholder in company that received public money

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is under investigation by the Parliamentary Watchdog. The probe relates to a possible failure to declare shares his wife holds in an agency benefiting from a recent budget. Now, it has emerged that the UK PM's wife is a shareholder in a company that received public money; and the Labour Party is seeking answers. The Sunday Times reported an education start-up that an investment company controlled by Akshata Murty has a financial interest in, was given UK grant money. In 2022, the education start-up study hall received a government grant through a body called Innovate UK, which helps companies develop new products or services. Decisions on what innovative UK will invest in are made up by a panel of funders. Reports say there is no suggestion of Akshata Murty doing anything wrong. However, this will likely increase calls for more transparency about the Sunak family's money and business interests.