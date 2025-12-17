LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /UK PM Keir Starmer says violence against women and girls is a National Emergency

UK PM Keir Starmer says violence against women and girls is a National Emergency

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 17, 2025, 23:34 IST | Updated: Dec 17, 2025, 23:34 IST
UK PM Keir Starmer says violence against women and girls is a National Emergency
Keir Starmer is preparing to announce on Thursday the full strategy to halve violence against women and girls in a decade, after facing criticism over delays in publishing it.

Trending Topics

trending videos