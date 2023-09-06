UK: Nitrous Oxide also known as 'laughing gas' to be made illegal | World News | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
The law makes production, possession, supply and importation of nitrous oxide for human consumption illegal. The change is part of a crackdown on anti-social behaviour, which Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will announce on Monday for England and Wales.

