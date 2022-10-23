UK holds air drills over Scotland; jets shoot down 53 target drones

Published: Oct 23, 2022, 10:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
NATO is looking very keenly on its Eastern flank. NATO's Eastern flank is a part of the alliance's air shielding mission. The lineup of aircrafts includes Italian Euro fighters, Polish F-16s, Polish MiG-29s and US F-22 fighter jets.
