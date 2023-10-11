UK Government asks asylum seekers to move to Bibby Stockholm barge

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
The UK said to return asylum seekers to Stockholm barge days after critics of the government's illegal migration policy argued that such housing is unlawful. This comes after discovering a fatal Legionella bacteria on the Bibby Stockholm barge.

