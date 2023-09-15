UK: American XL Bully Dogs to be banned; PM Sunak says, 'urgent need to ban this crossbreed'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 07:35 PM IST
Britain has witnessed a series of brutal dog attacks in recent times. The UK Prime Minister has come forward and issued a statement to ban American XL Bully dogs. PM Sunak took to social media saying that the dogs will be banned by the end of this year.

