Typhoon Saola heads towards Beibu gulf

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
Typhoon Saola left a trail of destruction in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong as it weakened to a tropical storm over the weekend. The typhoon that earlier hit this coastal province, forced several businesses, schools and financial markets to shut down.

