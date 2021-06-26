Twitter locks out Indian IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad temporarily

Jun 26, 2021, 12:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The tussle between Twitter and the Indian government just escalated to the next level. Twitter banned the personal account of Indian IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad over violation of the copyright law. The account was reinstated after an hour.
