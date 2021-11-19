Turkey currency hits record low level, Lira has lost a third of its value

Nov 19, 2021, 11:55 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Turkish Lira has continued to slide and reach a record-low in three years against the dollar; the lira fell as much as 6 per cent to 11.3118 against the dollar, the biggest decline in eight months.
