Tunnel Collapse: Multi-agency rescue op for 40 trapped workers in Uttarakhand
At least 40 construction workers are trapped after a road tunnel collapsed in India's Uttarakhand. Rescuers are still trying to reach the workers stuck beneath the debris the police have said about 150m of the four-and-a-half-kilometre-long tunnel had collapsed after a landslide. The Army along with the National Disaster Response forces assisted the state rescuers and police in the ongoing rescue operations at the site.