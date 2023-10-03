Tunisia continues to gag political figures

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
Rached Ghannouchi, a prominent opposition leader in Tunisia and the former speaker of the country’s parliament, went on a hunger strike, in solidarity with a fellow political prisoner and head of the opposition coalition national salvation front, Ben Mbarek. President Kais saied is accused of oppressing opposition figures who question his regime or leadership, and the world has reacted

