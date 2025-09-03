LOGIN
Trump To Send National Guard Troops to Chicago Soon, Pledges Crackdown On 'Crime' in Chicago | WION

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 03, 2025, 18:14 IST | Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 18:14 IST
Donald Trump’s proposed ‘Chicago Plan’ has drawn sharp criticism as speculation grows over the possible deployment of military forces in Chicago. Watch to know more on this!

