Trump Receives UAE's Highest Civilian Award, The Order Of Ziyad | Trump In Abu Dhabi

US President Donald Trump signed a landmark agreement with Qatar on Wednesday to generate an economic exchange worth at least $1.2 trillion, highlighting his second stop in a high-profile Middle East tour. During the visit, Trump announced economic deals totalling more than $243.5 billion between the United States and Qatar, including a historic sale of Boeing aircraft and GE Aerospace engines to Qatar Airways.