Published: Aug 10, 2025, 16:14 IST | Updated: Aug 10, 2025, 16:14 IST
Videos Aug 10, 2025, 16:14 IST
Trump opens $12.5 trillion retirement market to bitcoin
President Trump has signed an executive order allowing crypto into retirement plans, unlocking access to a $12.5 trillion market. Even a small shift could bring $240 billion into digital assets, with bitcoin at the forefront. Meanwhile, the Trump family’s crypto ventures are surging, raising questions about personal stakes and policy influence. Here's what it means for investors, retirement accounts, and the future of crypto.