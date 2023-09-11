Torkham Border Clash: Taliban criticises closure of main border with Pakistan

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
Following skirmishes between security forces this week, the Afghan Taliban criticized the closure of its main border crossing with Pakistan and claimed that companies will suffer significant losses as a result. According to local authorities, the major Torkham border crossing was shut down on Wednesday when Pakistani and Afghan Taliban forces began exchanging fire.

