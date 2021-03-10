LIVE TV
Top leaders of Quad nations to participate virtually on March 12
Mar 10, 2021, 08.35 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
Indian Ministry of External Affairs has announced that the first-ever summit of the leaders of ‘Quadrilateral Security Dialogue’, also known as the Quad leaders' will take place virtually on March 12.
