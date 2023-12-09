Top FBI director heads to India, evidence against Pannun to be presented to FBI top boss

FBI director Christopher Wray will visit India next week at a time when the US government is investigating an alleged plot to assassinate Sikh radical Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil. India too has formed a high-level committee to probe the allegations. During Wray’s visit, India will reportedly present all evidence against Pannun to the US authorities. Will the U.S. take action against Pannun who is a designated terrorist in India and is using US soil to threaten India and its citizens?