Tokyo Olympics 2020: Who is accountable if the virus spreads?
Jun 26, 2021, 03:40 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
Tokyo Olympics 2020 face the risk of becoming a super-spreader event. Who will be accountable if the virus spreads? Are the curbs for athletes too harsh? Molly Gambhir speaks to Tatsuo Ogura from the Tokyo Organising Committee.
