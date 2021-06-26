Tokyo Olympics 2020: Who is accountable if the virus spreads?

Jun 26, 2021, 03:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Tokyo Olympics 2020 face the risk of becoming a super-spreader event. Who will be accountable if the virus spreads? Are the curbs for athletes too harsh? Molly Gambhir speaks to Tatsuo Ogura from the Tokyo Organising Committee.
