Tokyo: Giant bluefin tuna sold for around $145,484

Jan 05, 2022, 04:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
A blue fin tuna sold for around 16.88 million yen ($145,484) on Wednesday morning at the annual New Year tuna auction held by Tokyo's largest fish market, marking a third consecutive year price drop for the auction's highest bidder.
