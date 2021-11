The 15-time major winner Tiger Woods will today address a media conference since his horrific car accident in February, the golfer is unlikely to make a full-time comeback. Woods was 'lucky' to be alive after his car was overturned multiple times outside Los Angeles. Watch this exclusive conversation of WION's sports editor Digvijay Singh Deo with V Krishnaswamy, Golf Writer and Martin Dempster Chairman, Association of Golf Writer.