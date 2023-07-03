'Things are hot': Ukraine minister flags Russian advances near Avdiivka and Maryinka | Details

The Ukrainian forces are resisting a Russian onslaught in eastern areas of the front and they face difficulties in the northeast. However, the Ukrainian deputy defence minister cited progress near the shattered city of Bakhmut and in the south. Ukraine's military has been engaged in a counter-offensive to recapture areas of the east and south seized in Russia's 16-month-old invasion. The initial Ukrainian advances have focused on securing clusters of villages in the south. Zelensky and Ukraine's commander-in-chief have reported steady, if slow, advances in the campaign. The president acknowledges progress is limited, but says the drive is 'not a Hollywood movie' with instant success.