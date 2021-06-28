Therapy dogs bring comfort to victims after building collapse

Jun 28, 2021, 03:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Meet Tal and Molly. At 7 years of age, Tal is a 130-pound Akbash and Molly is a one-year old Walker Coonhound. The two are trained therapy dogs with the Boricuas de Corazon disaster relief team.
