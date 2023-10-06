The West Asia Post: A graduation ceremony in Syria's military institute took a deadly turn

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 08:35 PM IST
This week on The West Asia Post, +A graduation ceremony in Syria's military institute took a deadly turn. +Turkiye seeks retribution for a ghastly explosion in its capital. +A year after Mahsa Amini's death, Iran's morality police strikes again. This time a 16-year-old is battling for her life. +Saudi-Iran tensions spill-over to sports. +Education takes a hit amid Lebanon's economic crisis, forces children to work.

