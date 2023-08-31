The sun is getting angry; Should you really worry about solar flares?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 09:05 PM IST
India's first solar probe to blast off on September 2 after last week’s successful moon touchdown, Aditya-L1, first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun. Aditya, meaning "Sun" in Hindi, will be fired into a halo orbit in a region of space about 1.5 million kilometres from Earth, providing the craft with a continuous clear view of the Sun.

