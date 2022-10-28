Tesla recalls 24,000 model 3 cars; seat belt issue leads to Tesla car recall

Published: Oct 28, 2022, 03:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Electric vehicle maker Tesla is recalling nearly 24,000 model 3 electric cars or a seat belt issue. Reports have called the recent recall as a rare real physical one as the earlier recall were just software update.
