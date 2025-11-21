LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Tesla Orders Suppliers to Drop Chinese Parts

Tesla Orders Suppliers to Drop Chinese Parts

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 21, 2025, 19:08 IST | Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 19:08 IST
Tesla Orders Suppliers to Drop Chinese Parts
Tesla has directed its suppliers to phase out China‑made components in vehicles built for its U.S. factories, citing rising geopolitical risks and tariff pressures.

Trending Topics

trending videos