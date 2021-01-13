LIVE TV
US Election
Gravitas
World
India
South Asia
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
US Election
Gravitas
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Live TV
Teen losing his hearing who makes a bucket list of favorite sounds in new Hulu film
Jan 13, 2021, 05.00 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
Imagine finding out that you're going to lose your hearing. What sounds would you miss and want to remember? That's what happens in the new film "The Ultimate Playlist of Noise" starring Keann Johnson and Madeline Brewer.
Read in App