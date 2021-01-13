Teen losing his hearing who makes a bucket list of favorite sounds in new Hulu film

Jan 13, 2021, 05.00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Imagine finding out that you're going to lose your hearing. What sounds would you miss and want to remember? That's what happens in the new film "The Ultimate Playlist of Noise" starring Keann Johnson and Madeline Brewer.
