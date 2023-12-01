videos
Tech companies to sign agreement with UK government to tackle online fraud
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 01, 2023, 10:15 AM IST
Elven Big Tech firms and social media platforms have signed up to a UK Online Fraud Charter to combat rising levels of scams from fake adverts and romance fraud.
