After lightning advances by the rebels in Syria spearheaded by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has fled to Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who for years has provided military support to the Assad regime, is facing new challenges as rebels take over. Questions are being raised about the two strategically important Russian facilities in Syria. Reports indicate Moscow has threatened a harsh response if Russian military bases in Syria are attacked. Watch in for more details!