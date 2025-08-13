/Supreme Court's Conflicting Judgment Over Stray Dog Rulings Sparks Row | WION India News

Published: Aug 13, 2025, 23:58 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2025, 23:58 IST
In a major development, the Supreme Court has issued a critical directive regarding Delhi’s nearly 1 million stray dogs. The Chief Justice of India has made a bold statement on the city’s responsibility and future handling of the growing stray population. Where will the capital house these animals? What does this mean for animal rights and public safety? Stay tuned for live updates, expert opinions, and legal insight on this evolving issue.