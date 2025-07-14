LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 14, 2025, 11:44 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 11:44 IST
Subramanya Swami Temple set for kumbabhishekam, premises illuminated

The Subramanya Swami temple in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, has been adorned with colorful lights. The temple is all set to host the Kumbabhishekam , or the consecration ritual of the deity.

