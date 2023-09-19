Sri Lanka's President assails 'Aukus', rejects China fears

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 07:35 PM IST
The president of Sri Lanka criticizes the US and disputes worries about China. Ranil Wickremesinghe, the president of Sri Lanka, denounced the AUKUS treaty as a "military alliance" and an unnecessary agreement that will harm the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

