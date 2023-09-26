Sri Lanka's FM: Did not give permission to Chinese vessel to dock

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
When asked about China's proposal to dock Shi Yan 6, the foreign minister of Sri Lanka stated that no clearance was granted for Chinese ships to dock at Hambantota Port. On Tuesday, Ali Sabry, the foreign minister of Sri Lanka, stated that the country forbade Chinese ships from docking there.

