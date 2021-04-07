LIVE TV
Gravitas
IPL
Global Summit
World
India
S Asia
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Mission Sustainability
LIVE TV
WORLD
Central Asia
West Asia
East Asia
South East Asia
Europe
Americas
Australia and New Zealand
Africa
SOUTH ASIA
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Nepal
Afghanistan
SPORTS
Cricket
Football
More Sports
INDIA
Live TV
Business & Economy
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Global Summit Dubai
WION World Order
WION Global Summit
WION Mission Smart Cities
FOLLOW US ON:
LIVE TV
Home
Gravitas
IPL
Global Summit
World
India
South Asia
Business
Sports
Videos
Entertainment
Opinion
Photos
Mission Sustainability
Live TV
Sri Lanka: Mastermind behind 2019 Easter terror attacks identified
Apr 07, 2021, 10.10 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
View in App
Follow Us
Radical cleric Naufer Moulavi has been identified as the the mastermind of the deadly Easter Sunday attacks in 2019 that killed 270 people, including 11 Indians.
Read in App