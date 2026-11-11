/Spain protests: Workers in Spain hit the streets over deepening housing crisis

Published: Nov 11, 2026, 21:59 IST | Updated: Nov 11, 2026, 21:59 IST
Thousands of workers and residents have taken to the streets across Spain to protest against the deepening housing crisis. Demonstrators are raising concerns over soaring rents, unaffordable property prices and the growing difficulty of securing decent housing. The protests highlight mounting public pressure on the Spanish government to address housing shortages and improve affordability. Why is Spain facing a housing crisis, and what are protesters demanding?