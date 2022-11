South Asia Diary | The taste of winter

As the winter approaches and temperatures go below zero degrees, the Kashmiri people have their own traditional ways of beating the cold. Like every year, the kitchens have once again started smelling like harrisa every morning. A centuries-old delicacy that feels like a warm hug during harsh winters. Mariam Wardak gets you a special report by Idrees Lone on this week's South Asia Diary.