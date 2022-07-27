South Asia Dairy: Ranil Wickremesinghe's grand comeback

Published: Jul 27, 2022, 10:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
From election defeat in 2020 to winning the presidency in 2022, Ranil Wickremesinghe has scripted one of the greatest comebacks in Sri Lanka's political history. How are protesters reacting to the new President?
