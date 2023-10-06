South Africa take on Sri Lanka in Delhi on Saturday; Proteas Dark Horses for title?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 08:15 PM IST
Sri Lanka are no longer the force they once used to be in World Cricket. The 1996 World Champions are a shadow of the side that won the title, or even the one that reached back-to-back finals in 2007 and 2011. Injuries to key players ahead of the World Cup have further hurt their chances.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos