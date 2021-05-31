South Africa: President Ramaphosa tightens curbs as COVID-19 cases surge

May 31, 2021, 10:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa introduced new COVID-19 restrictions to help curb the spread of the coronavirus as the country inches into a third wave of the pandemic. Some of the new restrictions announced include the new curfew hours.
Read in App