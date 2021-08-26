Some Sri Lankans opt for cardboard coffins amid COVID-19 surge

Aug 26, 2021, 12:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Sri Lanka is battling a new surge of COVID-19 infections driven by the highly contagious Delta Variant of Coronavirus. As the death toll mounts and wooden coffins are becoming unaffordable many are opting for cardboard coffins.
Read in App