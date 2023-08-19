Singapore: Tharman Shanmugaratnam to run for Presidency

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
Three candidates have qualified to run for president of the city-state of Singapore, according to news agency PTI on Friday. One of them is Tharman Shanmugaratnam, a former minister of Indian descent in Singapore. This occurs a few weeks after the 66-year-old's official presidential campaign kickoff.

