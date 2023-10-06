Sikkim Flash Floods: NDRF says rescue operations to start today

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
Flash floods are wreaking havoc in India's Sikkim State. According to the latest reports, thousands of tourists stranded in Sikkim have been declared safe now and the Army and local administrations are providing assistance to restore Road connectivity as well. Evacuations and rescue operations are expected to start today.

