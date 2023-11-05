Should Kohli play the 2027 ODI world cup?

Former Indian all-format Captain Virat Kohli has looked determined to win the World Cup with India and has been in a rich vein of form. Indian fans are eagerly awaiting Kohli's record-equaling 49th ODI century with the 35-year-old coming close against New Zealand and Sri Lanka. Kohli's fitness levels are up there with the best in the sport currently and he has regained the hunger to score big runs after a lean patch between 2019 and 2022. Should Kohli consider playing the next ODI World Cup in 2027? WION's Cricket expert Dav Whatmore pays tribute to an exceptional career with Kohli celebrating his 35th birthday today. Whatmore was coach of the India Under-19 team that won the World Cup in 2008 with Kohli as Captain.